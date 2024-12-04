UK Warns Citizens of Terrorism Risk in Bangladesh Amid Rising Violence

The United Kingdom has issued a stern warning to its nationals regarding an increased threat of terrorism in Bangladesh. The advisory paints a grim picture of potential terrorist activities targeting crowded areas, religious institutions, and political rallies—places often frequented by foreigners. The notice further highlights the likelihood of indiscriminate attacks by terror groups.

According to the advisory released on Tuesday, terror factions might exploit crowded areas, endangering the lives of foreign nationals. The UK government has urged increased vigilance, advising citizens to follow local authorities' guidance and maintain awareness of their surroundings, particularly near police or security forces' installations.

This warning comes amid a wave of violence against minority communities in Bangladesh, raising alarms internationally. The UK Parliament has voiced grave concerns, with MP Priti Patel urging immediate and robust intervention to protect at-risk groups. Patel has also called for the swift release of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested under contentious circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)