UK Warns Citizens of Terrorism Risk in Bangladesh Amid Rising Violence

The UK government issued a terror alert for Bangladesh, warning that terrorists may target crowded areas, religious sites, and political rallies. This advisory follows a surge in violence against minority groups, particularly Hindus. The UK calls for urgent protection measures and international cooperation to address these escalating threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:59 IST
UK Warns Citizens of Terrorism Risk in Bangladesh Amid Rising Violence
Representivate Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has issued a stern warning to its nationals regarding an increased threat of terrorism in Bangladesh. The advisory paints a grim picture of potential terrorist activities targeting crowded areas, religious institutions, and political rallies—places often frequented by foreigners. The notice further highlights the likelihood of indiscriminate attacks by terror groups.

According to the advisory released on Tuesday, terror factions might exploit crowded areas, endangering the lives of foreign nationals. The UK government has urged increased vigilance, advising citizens to follow local authorities' guidance and maintain awareness of their surroundings, particularly near police or security forces' installations.

This warning comes amid a wave of violence against minority communities in Bangladesh, raising alarms internationally. The UK Parliament has voiced grave concerns, with MP Priti Patel urging immediate and robust intervention to protect at-risk groups. Patel has also called for the swift release of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested under contentious circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

