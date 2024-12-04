Left Menu

Peshawar High Court Grants Interim Bail to Imran Khan's Wife Amid Legal Turmoil

Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, secures interim bail from the Peshawar High Court until December 23 in multiple legal cases. Her bail approval comes amid a complex legal backdrop involving numerous court appearances and recent anti-terrorism warrants issued against key PTI leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:24 IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi (Image credit: X/@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
The Peshawar High Court has granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, until December 23. This decision follows her request for corridor bail amid a plethora of legal cases, as reported by The Express Tribune. Presiding over the hearing, Justice Waqar Ahmed evaluated her plea.

Legal representative Alam Khan Adeen Zai articulated Bushra Bibi's need for corridor bail due to charges in 27 different cases. An Additional Attorney General highlighted the necessity for her to appear in relevant courts—and the court's decision supports this directive.

The hearing also revealed that the defence lawyer sought additional time for Bushra Bibi, citing the demanding schedule of over 50 cases. However, the court denied this request due to the upcoming winter holidays. Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad issued non-bailable warrants for Imran Khan and others following allegations linked to party demonstrations, which had previously resulted in casualties and clashes in Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

