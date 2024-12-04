Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:21 IST
Legal Repercussions for Absent Islamabad Police During PTI Protests
PTI supporters protest in Islamabad (File Image) (Photo Credit: X@PTIofficial) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Legal measures have been initiated against Islamabad police officers absent from duty during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protests in November, as reported by The News International. The Inspector General of Police in Islamabad instructed the AIG Establishment to issue a circular for disciplinary action against those not performing their duties.

An order demands that disciplinary actions begin within two days against those not present from November 23 to November 26. Absent officers risk severe penalties, including dismissal. All senior police officials have been asked to submit lists and details of actions taken against the absentee personnel, The News International reported.

Nationwide protests, led by Khan on November 24, aimed at restoring PTI's political mandate and opposing the 26th Amendment, sparked clashes through November 27. These led to six fatalities, including officers, amidst contradictory claims between PTI and government officials about the law enforcement's role in the deaths. The unrest prompted a crackdown on PTI members, with numerous arrests and charges, as noted in reports, including one from the Kohsar Police Station filed by Officer Muhammad Imran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

