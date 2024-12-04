Left Menu

Shake-up in PTI: Key Senate Leaders Resign from Judicial Commission

PTI faces a leadership shake-up as Senators Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub step down from the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. Their resignations lead to significant party reassignments, with Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan positioned as potential replacements, as PTI adjusts amid ongoing legal challenges.

Updated: 04-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:58 IST
In a significant political shift, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz has resigned from his position as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), following the departure of fellow PTI member Omar Ayub. Reports indicate that Faraz has proposed Barrister Ali Zafar as his successor, aligning with the directives from PTI founder Imran Khan.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan, an entity tasked with appointments within the Supreme Court, high courts, and the Federal Shariat Court, sees its operations overseen by the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Faraz's exit comes amidst internal party developments, having initially joined the commission post-reconstitution under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Omar Ayub's resignation the previous day cited legal entanglements as the primary barrier to fulfilling his duties within the JCP. He recommended Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as his successor, pending approval by the National Assembly speaker. Sources suggest Imran Khan is orchestrating strategic shifts in PTI's JCP representation, anticipating Ayub's return post-resolution of his legal battles.

