DIFC Hosts 3000 Leaders at Future Sustainability Forum 2024

The Dubai International Financial Centre welcomes over 3,000 leaders and experts to its Future Sustainability Forum 2024, emphasizing low-carbon transitions and UAE's sustainability practices. The event explored green financing, circular economies, and more, with 100 speakers and major investors focusing on climate technology and renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On December 4, the Dubai International Financial Centre, known as DIFC, gathered more than 3,000 industry leaders, government officials, and sustainability specialists for the second edition of the Future Sustainability Forum 2024. This prominent event aimed to foster ideas, collaboration, and global inspiration to expedite the shift towards a low-carbon, sustainable future, while highlighting the UAE's progress in sustainable financial practices.

The first day of the forum was marked by thought-provoking panel discussions covering a range of topics such as the development of green financing solutions, stakeholder engagement in sustainable practices, decarbonization of the energy sector, and the significance of building a circular economy. Attention was also given to ESG reporting and strategic planning for sustainability by 2045. The subsequent day promises to delve into industry-focused dialogues on innovation, digital transformation, and smart city development.

The event featured 100 speakers hailing from over 50 countries, spotlighting the UAE's dedication to sustainability. Distinguished participants included Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi of Emirates Steel Arkan, Yousif Al Ali of Etihad Water & Electricity, and other notable figures from leading organizations. The forum also attracted a substantial number of global investors, more than 20 percent of whom manage portfolios exceeding USD100 million, underscoring a heightened focus on climate technology and renewable energy investments. This robust participation reflects the forum's pivotal role in advancing sustainable investment and generating actionable insights.

Alya AlZarouni, the Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority, highlighted the center's commitment to fostering global partnerships to drive the Net Zero transition through sustainable finance. She emphasized the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange in this endeavor. Throughout the forum, several significant agreements were signed, such as between Ajman Bank and CarbonSifr for Net Zero and sustainable finance targets, and between Canon and United Arab Bank for a pioneering climate initiative in the UAE, alongside Lafarge's advances in sustainable construction initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

