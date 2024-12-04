Bhutan's Royal Visit: A Diplomatic Renewal with India

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan, is set to visit India on an official tour from December 5 to 6. This visit, according to an official press release by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), underscores the enduring and profound relationship shared between the two neighboring nations.

During this two-day visit, the Bhutanese King is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing the robust high-level engagements between the nations. Additional meetings with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials aim to reinforce existing partnerships and seek new opportunities for bilateral cooperation, the MEA release detailed.

India and Bhutan have a unique bond, built on trust, goodwill, and understanding since 1949 when they signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, later updated in 2007. Diplomatic relations formally began in 1968, further anchoring this partnership. Their economic ties are marked by a significant number of Indian nationals working in Bhutan, highlighting the intertwined prosperity. Collaboration efforts have widened to digital infrastructure, space technology, and education. The launch of the joint India-Bhutan SAT in 2022 exemplifies this progressive partnership.

