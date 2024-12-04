Left Menu

Bhutan's Royal Visit: A Diplomatic Renewal with India

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, with Queen Jetsun Pema and officials, visits India from December 5-6. This high-level engagement highlights the strong ties between the two nations, set to explore new collaboration areas such as digital infrastructure, space technology, and STEM education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:51 IST
Bhutan's Royal Visit: A Diplomatic Renewal with India
Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan (Photo: X/ @king_jigme). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan, is set to visit India on an official tour from December 5 to 6. This visit, according to an official press release by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), underscores the enduring and profound relationship shared between the two neighboring nations.

During this two-day visit, the Bhutanese King is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing the robust high-level engagements between the nations. Additional meetings with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials aim to reinforce existing partnerships and seek new opportunities for bilateral cooperation, the MEA release detailed.

India and Bhutan have a unique bond, built on trust, goodwill, and understanding since 1949 when they signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, later updated in 2007. Diplomatic relations formally began in 1968, further anchoring this partnership. Their economic ties are marked by a significant number of Indian nationals working in Bhutan, highlighting the intertwined prosperity. Collaboration efforts have widened to digital infrastructure, space technology, and education. The launch of the joint India-Bhutan SAT in 2022 exemplifies this progressive partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024