Left Menu

Israel Seeks Hostage Release Opportunity

At the OSCE conference in Malta, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discussed with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas a potential opportunity to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, emphasizing the Israeli government's commitment to achieving this goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:45 IST
Israel Seeks Hostage Release Opportunity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

During a conference of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Malta, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar engaged in discussions with Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief. Sa'ar indicated that a potential opportunity has emerged to negotiate the release of hostages detained in Gaza.

The statement emphasized the seriousness with which the Israeli government is approaching the possibility of reaching an agreement to free the hostages. This dialogue underscores ongoing international efforts to address the hostage situation, with Sa'ar representing the Israeli interest in resolving the issue through diplomatic means.

The discussions at the OSCE conference are part of broader efforts to facilitate dialogue and negotiate resolutions in tense geopolitical situations involving hostages. Sa'ar's comments reflect Israel's proactive stance in seeking international collaboration to secure the safe return of individuals held in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024