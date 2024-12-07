Left Menu

UAE tops Arab world in TIMSS 2023

The UAE ranked first in the Arab world in the TIMSS 2023 International Report that measures student progress in grades four and eight in science and mathematics. More than 64 countries from around the world participated in this study, which is conducted every four years.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 09:49 IST
UAE tops Arab world in TIMSS 2023
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): The UAE ranked first in the Arab world in the TIMSS 2023 International Report that measures student progress in grades four and eight in science and mathematics. More than 64 countries from around the world participated in this study, which is conducted every four years. The launch of the TIMSS 2023 International Report and Results took place on Wednesday, December 4, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. Hosted in partnership with IEA (International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement) the TIMSS and PIRLS International Study Centre at Boston College, and the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education, the live-streamed event highlighted new data from TIMSS 2023 that are relevant for policy and practice.

The event began with welcome remarks by Dr Thierry Rocher and setting a positive tone for the day. Professor Matthias von Davier presented highlights from the TIMSS 2023 International Report, followed by Dr Dirk Hastedt, who shared key takeaways for policy and practice. Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, congratulated the UAE students on their outstanding performance in the TIMSS study. She emphasised that these results reflect the significant efforts made by the ministry to improve the country's performance in various international and standardised studies.

The minister highlighted the great importance of these studies, which receive significant global attention, as they serve as a key tool for monitoring the development of educational systems worldwide and identifying the strategic directions needed to drive progress. Compared to the results of the TIMSS study 2019, the performance of UAE students in the 2023 edition of the report showed a significant leap. Fourth-grade students' performance in mathematics increased by 17 points, and in science by 22 points. Performance of eighth-grade students also showed a noticeable improvement, with an increase of 15 points in mathematics and 14 points in science.

Some key findings showed that substantial percentages of fourth- and eighth-grade students worldwide reach at least the low international benchmarks of mathematics and science knowledge in 2023. Short-term trend results show greater differences in achievement between boys and girls in TIMSS 2023 compared to TIMSS 2019, particularly in fourth-grade mathematics. The report indicates that there is a clear-cut relationship between home resources, and mathematics and science achievement for fourth- and eighth-grade students internationally.

TIMSS and PIRLS are international assessments that monitor trends in student achievement in mathematics, science, and reading. IEA is an international cooperative of national research institutions, governmental research agencies, scholars, and analysts working to research, understand, and improve education worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024