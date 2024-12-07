Left Menu

Sindh's New University Appointment Law Raises Academic Concerns

The Sindh cabinet's decision to amend a law allowing non-PhD officials as university vice chancellors has sparked controversy among academic staff. Teachers argue this move could affect university integrity and culture. Officials say the amendment aims to widen candidate selection, ensuring more choices for the position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:49 IST
Sindh's New University Appointment Law Raises Academic Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A potential amendment by the Sindh cabinet to appoint non-PhD individuals as vice chancellors of public universities has met with significant opposition from teachers. This move, which allows public sector officials in grade 21 or above to be considered, has raised alarms about its possible impact on academic integrity.

Representatives from key academic associations, including the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa), met with government officials on Thursday. These academics, led by Fapuasa President Dr. Akhtiar Ghumro, expressed concerns that appointing bureaucrats lacking academic credentials might jeopardize the fundamental values and culture of higher education institutions.

Government officials defended the amendment, suggesting it was devised to expand the candidate pool for vice chancellor roles. However, educators voiced apprehensions about the long-term effects, urging the prioritization of academic qualifications. Assurance was made that no decisions undermining university autonomy would be taken, according to Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024