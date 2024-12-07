Protests Erupt Outside Pakistan Consulate in Bradford: Demand for Rights in PoJK
Protesters rallied at the Pakistan Consulate in Bradford in support of the Awami Action Committee, advocating for rights in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Highlighting resource control and political autonomy, Mahmood Kashmiri critiqued Pakistani governance and infrastructure neglect, urging recognition of Kashmiri political parties and better treatment for regional development.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A large assembly of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan Consulate in Bradford, voicing their support for the Awami Action Committee (AAC) of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Demonstrators waved flags and held placards, showing solidarity with the AAC, a group actively advocating for public rights in PoJK amid state repression.
In addressing the crowd, Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), highlighted the ongoing struggle for public rights in PoJK, a movement persistent over the last two years. Kashmiri underscored the challenges faced by the youth who protest in adverse conditions, with Pakistani authorities showing little acknowledgment despite massive participation.
Emphasizing the community's demand over resource control, Kashmiri decried the arrest and detention of Kashmiri youth. Concerns were also raised about the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, 2024, deemed restrictive to public gatherings by critics. Kashmiri called for political autonomy and greater representation, criticizing Pakistan's blockade of unregistered Kashmiri political parties.
He warned of dire consequences if resource control remained with Pakistani authorities. Kashmiri condemned the deficient development in PoJK, citing projects like the unfinished Mangla Dam. Despite the region's strategic importance, neglect from Islamabad has left the populace feeling marginalized and economically disadvantaged, perpetuating disillusionment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defused Danger: Old Landmine in Jammu and Kashmir Neutralized
Building Bonds: Indian Army's Efforts to Enhance Peace and Support Veterans in Jammu and Kashmir
Constitution fully implemented now in Jammu and Kashmir, Constitution Day celebrated there for the first time: PM Modi.
Congress Demands Full Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir
Police Intensify Crackdown on Terror Networks in Jammu and Kashmir