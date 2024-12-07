Rebel Forces Advance on Damascus as Trump Urges US to Stay Out

In a significant development in Syria's long-standing conflict, rebel forces have seized control of strategic locations, moving closer to the capital, Damascus. This advance, reported by CNN, poses a serious threat to President Bashar al-Assad's regime, which has ruled for over two decades.

US President-elect Donald Trump has weighed in on the situation, expressing on Truth Social that America should distance itself from the unfolding conflict. He criticized former President Barack Obama's policies and suggested that Assad's possible ouster could benefit Syria, while noting Russia's compromised position amidst its entanglement in Ukraine.

Amid escalating tensions, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports government forces withdrawing from key Damascus suburbs. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid Syria due to the dire security situation, further exacerbated by the ongoing civil war since 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)