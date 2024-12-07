Left Menu

Rebel Forces Advance on Damascus as Trump Urges US to Stay Out

As rebel forces gain control of strategic areas in Syria, threatening President Bashar al-Assad's regime, US President-elect Donald Trump has called for the United States to refrain from involvement. The escalating conflict sees anti-government forces advancing towards Damascus, while the Ministry of External Affairs advises Indians against traveling to Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:12 IST
Rebel Forces Advance on Damascus as Trump Urges US to Stay Out
US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development in Syria's long-standing conflict, rebel forces have seized control of strategic locations, moving closer to the capital, Damascus. This advance, reported by CNN, poses a serious threat to President Bashar al-Assad's regime, which has ruled for over two decades.

US President-elect Donald Trump has weighed in on the situation, expressing on Truth Social that America should distance itself from the unfolding conflict. He criticized former President Barack Obama's policies and suggested that Assad's possible ouster could benefit Syria, while noting Russia's compromised position amidst its entanglement in Ukraine.

Amid escalating tensions, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports government forces withdrawing from key Damascus suburbs. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid Syria due to the dire security situation, further exacerbated by the ongoing civil war since 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024