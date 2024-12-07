Left Menu

UAE President Welcomes Druze Leader to Discuss Peace and Coexistence

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the Druze spiritual leader, emphasizing shared human values, peace, and coexistence. Tarif praised the UAE's efforts in global peace and development, celebrating the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad.

UAE President receives Druze community leader (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant meeting that underscores the UAE's commitment to promoting peace and coexistence, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the esteemed spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel.

The meeting, held amid the celebrations of the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad, included congratulatory exchanges and discussions on the promotion of shared human values, dialogue, and coexistence among cultures worldwide.

Sheikh Tarif commended President Al Nahyan's humanitarian initiatives, acknowledging his efforts in fostering global peace, development, and the welfare of people worldwide.

