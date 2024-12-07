UAE President Welcomes Druze Leader to Discuss Peace and Coexistence
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the Druze spiritual leader, emphasizing shared human values, peace, and coexistence. Tarif praised the UAE's efforts in global peace and development, celebrating the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:37 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant meeting that underscores the UAE's commitment to promoting peace and coexistence, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the esteemed spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel.
The meeting, held amid the celebrations of the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad, included congratulatory exchanges and discussions on the promotion of shared human values, dialogue, and coexistence among cultures worldwide.
Sheikh Tarif commended President Al Nahyan's humanitarian initiatives, acknowledging his efforts in fostering global peace, development, and the welfare of people worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashmir Documentary Premieres at IFFI 2024: A Call for Peace
Striving for Peace: Alizai-Bagan Tribal Conflict in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Thadou Inpi Advocates for Peace Amid Manipur Unrest
Pakistan Brokers Peace: A Ceasefire Amidst Sectarian Clashes
Peace on the Horizon: Israel and Hezbollah Edge Towards Ceasefire