UAE President Welcomes Druze Leader to Discuss Peace and Coexistence

In a significant meeting that underscores the UAE's commitment to promoting peace and coexistence, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the esteemed spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel.

The meeting, held amid the celebrations of the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad, included congratulatory exchanges and discussions on the promotion of shared human values, dialogue, and coexistence among cultures worldwide.

Sheikh Tarif commended President Al Nahyan's humanitarian initiatives, acknowledging his efforts in fostering global peace, development, and the welfare of people worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)