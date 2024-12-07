Israeli Security Ramps Up Manhunt after Hebron Hills Attack
Israeli security forces are on a high alert, pursuing a terrorist responsible for a car-ramming attack in the Hebron Hills that left one man injured and requiring hospital treatment.
- Country:
- Israel
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): In response to a recent car-ramming attack in the Hebron Hills, Israeli security forces have intensified efforts to track down the perpetrator. The incident has left one man with injuries, prompting a swift reaction from emergency services.
The victim of the assault was quickly evacuated and transported by ambulance to Soroka Medical Center, located in Beer-Sheva, for urgent medical attention. Authorities have not released further details on the condition of the injured individual.
The attack underscores the ongoing volatility within the region, prompting heightened security measures and increased vigilance among the Israeli defense apparatus. The manhunt continues as authorities urge the public to remain alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
