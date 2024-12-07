Left Menu

UAE's Prominent Role in Global Crime Prevention

The UAE participated in the 33rd Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice session in Vienna, highlighting its commitment to global peace and security. The country will host the 15th United Nations Crime Congress in 2026, emphasizing collaboration against illicit activities and environmental crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:49 IST
UAE participates in reconvened 33rd Session(Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, the United Arab Emirates, under the Ministry of Interior, joined the reconvened 33rd session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, hosted at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna. The meeting set the stage for the UAE's pivotal future role as the host of the prestigious 15th United Nations Crime Congress, scheduled for 2026.

Addressing the gathering, the Ministry underscored the UAE's staunch commitment to fostering regional and international cooperation, aimed at enhancing global peace, security, and justice. The UAE laid out its strategic priorities, focusing on combating illicit drug trade, money laundering, terrorist financing, protecting children from online exploitation, and tackling climate-impacting environmental crimes. Further, the UAE's groundbreaking initiatives in crime prevention were brought to light, notably its leadership at a significant event during the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in collaboration with Azerbaijan and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. This initiative, part of the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate (I2LEC), aims to combat environmental crimes and bolster international cooperation.

This participation underscores the UAE's active stance in global crime prevention, demonstrating unwavering dedication to building a safer and more just world through robust international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

