UAE's Path to Progress: Sheikh Saud's Vision
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi met business leaders and citizens at the Sayat Honeybee Reserve. Discussions revolved around the UAE's progress, with emphasis on citizens as central to growth strategies. Sheikh Saud lauded the Emirati contributions and achievements in development across various sectors.
Ras Al Khaimah witnessed a significant gathering on Saturday as Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, hosted a meeting with business leaders, senior officials, and UAE citizens at the Sayat Honeybee Reserve in Wadi Bih.
The event was marked by warm discussions highlighting the UAE's impressive progress, with a key message from Sheikh Saud emphasizing that UAE citizens remain at the core of every plan for the nation's continued development.
Sheikh Saud praised the vital contributions and active involvement of Emiratis, celebrating the notable achievements and successes the UAE has realized across diverse fields, as part of its ongoing development drive.
