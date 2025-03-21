High-Stakes Developments: Chaos in Karnataka, London Flight Disruptions, and Legal Controversies

Multiple notable events have occurred, drawing attention both nationally and internationally. In London, Air India operations faced significant disruptions at Heathrow airport, raising concerns amid cancellations and diversions.

In political news, the Aam Aadmi Party announced leadership changes, appointing Saurabh Bharadwaj as Delhi's chief while Manish Sisodia will head the Punjab unit, marking a substantial organizational shift.

Moreover, a judge from the Delhi High Court is under scrutiny for alleged cash recovery, while globally, an Indian student in the U.S. avoided deportation, and a Pakistani military operation led to multiple casualties, keeping security issues in focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)