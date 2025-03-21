Left Menu

High-Stakes Developments: Chaos in Karnataka, London Flight Disruptions, and Legal Controversies

A series of significant events unfolded across various regions, including disruptions at London's Heathrow airport, electoral shifts in the AAP leadership, and an explosive incident in Goa. Additionally, controversy surrounds a Delhi High Court judge, while international incidents include legal actions involving an Indian student in the US and a Pakistani military operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Multiple notable events have occurred, drawing attention both nationally and internationally. In London, Air India operations faced significant disruptions at Heathrow airport, raising concerns amid cancellations and diversions.

In political news, the Aam Aadmi Party announced leadership changes, appointing Saurabh Bharadwaj as Delhi's chief while Manish Sisodia will head the Punjab unit, marking a substantial organizational shift.

Moreover, a judge from the Delhi High Court is under scrutiny for alleged cash recovery, while globally, an Indian student in the U.S. avoided deportation, and a Pakistani military operation led to multiple casualties, keeping security issues in focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

