Global Summit Sparks 'Abu Dhabi Call to Action' for Child Protection Online

The WeProtect Global Summit 2024 in Abu Dhabi initiated the 'Abu Dhabi Call to Action', aiming to tackle challenges in child protection online. Bringing together global leaders, it highlighted the need for collaborative and technological efforts to ensure children's safety in the digital realm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:22 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

The WeProtect Global Summit 2024, a key event addressing children's safety online, concluded in Abu Dhabi with the launch of the 'Abu Dhabi Call to Action'. The summit, which spanned two days, saw the convergence of government entities and global tech leaders to tackle online child protection challenges.

The Executive Director of WeProtect Global Alliance, Iain Drennan, in his closing remarks, lauded the UAE's leadership for their support, emphasizing the theme 'Focus on the Future'. Drennan urged immediate and bold action to ensure a safe digital environment for children, underscoring the collective commitment to safeguarding the future.

Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi highlighted the UAE's long-standing dedication to child protection. She noted the crucial roles of international collaboration and innovative solutions in combating digital crimes against children and called for stronger global unity and transparency in these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

