India Eyes Strategic Growth in Gulf through I2U2 Grouping
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlines the Gulf's crucial role and India's support of the I2U2 grouping, aiming for strategic growth and cooperation in domains like energy, water, and space. He emphasizes India's economic ties and political collaborations within the Gulf and MENA regions.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the Gulf region's significance for India and its growing hope for the I2U2 grouping at the IISS Manama Dialogue. Jaishankar reiterated India's support for the Abraham Accords, highlighting the region's historical and cultural importance to the world.
In the dialogue held alongside Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Al Zayani and Czech Republic's National Security Advisor Tomas Pojar, Jaishankar elaborated on the I2U2 strategic partnership among India, Israel, the US, and the UAE. This partnership, planned in 2021, focuses on joint investments in water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security to enhance infrastructure and promote green technologies, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.
Jaishankar highlighted robust trade and Indian diaspora presence in the Gulf, emphasizing the potential for expanded cooperation. He also addressed political and diplomatic collaborations, stressing the challenges and efforts in the region, including concerns over Israel and Iran's absence of ties, marking it a key diplomatic focus for India.
