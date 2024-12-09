Concerns Mount Over Construction Quality of Hunza's Winter Sports Ground
Residents in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Hunza region voice dissatisfaction with the construction of a Winter Sports Ground. Despite donating 11 kanals of land for the project, locals report substandard work. They urge strict adherence to plans to boost regional sports and infrastructure.
Local residents of Hunza in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are raising concerns about the subpar construction work at the region's Winter Sports Ground. This development, intended to elevate winter sports, has not met the expectations set by initial plans, residents claim.
A video by Pamir Times captures a local expressing dissatisfaction, highlighting that work began inappropriately during cold weather, affecting the quality of the ice skating rink. Originally, an 11-kanal land donation from the community set high hopes for the project, aiming to benefit regional tourism and infrastructure.
Discussions with the contractor have yielded promises of completion, yet locals demand immediate action as standards fall short. Corruption and underdeveloped infrastructure in the area, including schools and hospitals, remain pressing challenges, impacting local quality of life and stalling the region's progress.
