Left Menu

Concerns Mount Over Construction Quality of Hunza's Winter Sports Ground

Residents in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Hunza region voice dissatisfaction with the construction of a Winter Sports Ground. Despite donating 11 kanals of land for the project, locals report substandard work. They urge strict adherence to plans to boost regional sports and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:43 IST
Concerns Mount Over Construction Quality of Hunza's Winter Sports Ground
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

Local residents of Hunza in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are raising concerns about the subpar construction work at the region's Winter Sports Ground. This development, intended to elevate winter sports, has not met the expectations set by initial plans, residents claim.

A video by Pamir Times captures a local expressing dissatisfaction, highlighting that work began inappropriately during cold weather, affecting the quality of the ice skating rink. Originally, an 11-kanal land donation from the community set high hopes for the project, aiming to benefit regional tourism and infrastructure.

Discussions with the contractor have yielded promises of completion, yet locals demand immediate action as standards fall short. Corruption and underdeveloped infrastructure in the area, including schools and hospitals, remain pressing challenges, impacting local quality of life and stalling the region's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024