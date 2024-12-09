PoJK Protests Triumph as Controversial Ordinance Withdrawn

In a significant development, widespread protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) forced the government to retract a highly controversial Presidential Ordinance mandating prior authorization for public demonstrations.

The decision, announced by President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, came amidst escalating unrest, including a comprehensive strike and large-scale demonstrations that signaled pervasive public dissatisfaction.

Formal negotiations led to a written agreement, with a commitment to dismiss charges against activists and compensate victims of the May 13 firing. PoJK Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq justified the ordinance's initial implementation citing security concerns, but widespread dissent highlighted ongoing issues regarding freedom of expression in the region.

