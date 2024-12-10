India's Balanced Stance: EAM Jaishankar Advocates for Middle East Peace

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India's "balanced approach" in dealing with the Middle East crisis, underscoring the country's commitment to a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict. Addressing key issues, Jaishankar firmly opposed terrorism and hostage scenarios, emphasizing the significance of adhering to humanitarian laws while managing any military action to minimize civilian casualties.

Jaishankar remarked, "There is an issue I must address due to its current relevance, which may arise in your interactions with locals regarding the ongoing Middle East conflict and violence. India's perspective is multifaceted, committed to justice and equity." He added, "With India profoundly affected by terrorism, we categorically oppose any form, including hostage situations. Nonetheless, all governmental or military operations must safeguard civilians, adhere to humanitarian laws, and ensure relief for affected individuals."

During his official visit to Qatar and Bahrain, Jaishankar highlighted India's aid to Palestine and Lebanon amidst the regional turmoil. "Consequently, India continues supporting UNRWA, providing relief materials to Palestine and medicines to Lebanon amid the crisis," Jaishankar noted, asserting the necessity of resolving the Palestinian issue to stabilize the region via a two-state solution. In Bahrain, he chaired the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission, discussing bilateral relations and new ventures in space, education, and FinTech.

