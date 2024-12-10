Left Menu

India's Balanced Stance: EAM Jaishankar Advocates for Middle East Peace

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes India's balanced approach in the Middle East, supporting a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict. He highlights India's opposition to terrorism and stresses the importance of minimizing civilian casualties while respecting humanitarian laws in military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:42 IST
India's Balanced Stance: EAM Jaishankar Advocates for Middle East Peace
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India's "balanced approach" in dealing with the Middle East crisis, underscoring the country's commitment to a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict. Addressing key issues, Jaishankar firmly opposed terrorism and hostage scenarios, emphasizing the significance of adhering to humanitarian laws while managing any military action to minimize civilian casualties.

Jaishankar remarked, "There is an issue I must address due to its current relevance, which may arise in your interactions with locals regarding the ongoing Middle East conflict and violence. India's perspective is multifaceted, committed to justice and equity." He added, "With India profoundly affected by terrorism, we categorically oppose any form, including hostage situations. Nonetheless, all governmental or military operations must safeguard civilians, adhere to humanitarian laws, and ensure relief for affected individuals."

During his official visit to Qatar and Bahrain, Jaishankar highlighted India's aid to Palestine and Lebanon amidst the regional turmoil. "Consequently, India continues supporting UNRWA, providing relief materials to Palestine and medicines to Lebanon amid the crisis," Jaishankar noted, asserting the necessity of resolving the Palestinian issue to stabilize the region via a two-state solution. In Bahrain, he chaired the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission, discussing bilateral relations and new ventures in space, education, and FinTech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024