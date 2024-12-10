Left Menu

Israel's Defense-Tech Summit Highlights Space's Vital Role in Modern Warfare

At the first International Defense-Tech Summit in Israel, Avi Berger of the IMOD emphasized the significance of space capabilities in contemporary warfare. As tensions rise in the Middle East, a collaborative effort between the IMOD, academics, and startups aims to enhance Israel's defense strategy through space-based technologies.

Updated: 10-12-2024 23:45 IST
Israel's Defense-Tech Summit Highlights Space's Vital Role in Modern Warfare
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

This Tuesday marked a significant gathering at the first International Defense-Tech Summit in Jerusalem, an event organized by the Israel Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research & Development (IMOD DDR&D) in partnership with Tel Aviv University's Blavatnik Cyber Research Center.

Avi Berger, head of the Space Office at the IMOD, underscored the pivotal importance of space in modern warfare, particularly as Israel faces an intricate conflict spanning seven arenas, some as distant as 2,000 kilometers. Berger highlighted the necessity for robust space capabilities to support the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

In light of ongoing hostilities, the summit also revealed a notable increase in collaboration with Israeli startups, with 86 companies contributing to defense technology advancements. This collaboration not only aims to bolster military operations but also strengthens Israel's economic and manufacturing sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

