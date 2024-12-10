Israel's Defense-Tech Summit Highlights Space's Vital Role in Modern Warfare

This Tuesday marked a significant gathering at the first International Defense-Tech Summit in Jerusalem, an event organized by the Israel Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research & Development (IMOD DDR&D) in partnership with Tel Aviv University's Blavatnik Cyber Research Center.

Avi Berger, head of the Space Office at the IMOD, underscored the pivotal importance of space in modern warfare, particularly as Israel faces an intricate conflict spanning seven arenas, some as distant as 2,000 kilometers. Berger highlighted the necessity for robust space capabilities to support the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

In light of ongoing hostilities, the summit also revealed a notable increase in collaboration with Israeli startups, with 86 companies contributing to defense technology advancements. This collaboration not only aims to bolster military operations but also strengthens Israel's economic and manufacturing sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)