Israel's Defense-Tech Summit Highlights Space's Vital Role in Modern Warfare
At the first International Defense-Tech Summit in Israel, Avi Berger of the IMOD emphasized the significance of space capabilities in contemporary warfare. As tensions rise in the Middle East, a collaborative effort between the IMOD, academics, and startups aims to enhance Israel's defense strategy through space-based technologies.
- Country:
- Israel
This Tuesday marked a significant gathering at the first International Defense-Tech Summit in Jerusalem, an event organized by the Israel Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research & Development (IMOD DDR&D) in partnership with Tel Aviv University's Blavatnik Cyber Research Center.
Avi Berger, head of the Space Office at the IMOD, underscored the pivotal importance of space in modern warfare, particularly as Israel faces an intricate conflict spanning seven arenas, some as distant as 2,000 kilometers. Berger highlighted the necessity for robust space capabilities to support the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
In light of ongoing hostilities, the summit also revealed a notable increase in collaboration with Israeli startups, with 86 companies contributing to defense technology advancements. This collaboration not only aims to bolster military operations but also strengthens Israel's economic and manufacturing sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- defense
- space
- IMOD
- IDF
- technology
- startups
- warfare
- Middle East
- economy
ALSO READ
CEA Recognizes Surface Hydrokinetic Turbine Technology to Boost Renewable Energy Growth
India Strengthens Quantum Leadership with Support for Eight Startups under National Quantum Mission
OnePlus 13: Revolutionizing Smartphone Technology with Hasselblad Cameras and Snapdragon Power
DRDO and IIT Delhi Achieve Breakthrough in Quantum Communication Technology
India and Japan's Strategic Economic Security Dialogue: Strengthening Supply Chains and Technology Collaboration