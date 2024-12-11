Israel Takes Bold Step to Thwart Criminal Infiltration in Construction Sector
Israel's Knesset has approved a bill aimed at preventing criminal organizations from infiltrating the construction sector. This legislation empowers the Registrar of Contractors to delist companies linked to criminal activities, marking a significant move in weakening financial foundations of such groups.
In a significant move, the Israeli government is targeting criminal ventures within its construction sector. Following a directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Knesset has approved legislation aimed at preventing criminal organizations from infiltrating this vital industry.
The legislation, championed by the Ministry of Construction and Housing, grants enhanced authority to the Registrar of Contractors. This new power allows the registrar to excise contracting firms from the Contractors Register if intelligence from the Israel Police indicates ties to criminal entities.
Rui Kahlon, head of the headquarters for combating crime in Arab society within the Prime Minister's Office, underscores this as a decisive economic hit to organized crime. By targeting the core financial structures, the government seeks to dismantle economic support foundations of these organizations. Additional measures are on the horizon to further tackle this pervasive issue.
