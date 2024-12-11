Left Menu

Israel Takes Bold Step to Thwart Criminal Infiltration in Construction Sector

Israel's Knesset has approved a bill aimed at preventing criminal organizations from infiltrating the construction sector. This legislation empowers the Registrar of Contractors to delist companies linked to criminal activities, marking a significant move in weakening financial foundations of such groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 08:22 IST
Israel Takes Bold Step to Thwart Criminal Infiltration in Construction Sector
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant move, the Israeli government is targeting criminal ventures within its construction sector. Following a directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Knesset has approved legislation aimed at preventing criminal organizations from infiltrating this vital industry.

The legislation, championed by the Ministry of Construction and Housing, grants enhanced authority to the Registrar of Contractors. This new power allows the registrar to excise contracting firms from the Contractors Register if intelligence from the Israel Police indicates ties to criminal entities.

Rui Kahlon, head of the headquarters for combating crime in Arab society within the Prime Minister's Office, underscores this as a decisive economic hit to organized crime. By targeting the core financial structures, the government seeks to dismantle economic support foundations of these organizations. Additional measures are on the horizon to further tackle this pervasive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024