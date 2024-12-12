Lawyer Seeks Bail for Bangladeshi Priest Amid Courtroom Tensions

In a continuing legal battle, prominent Bangladeshi lawyer and human rights activist Rabindra Ghosh is set to pursue the bail application for the detained priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. The case is scheduled to be presented at the Chittagong court later today. Ghosh's initial plea was dismissed due to a lack of authorization, prompting him to secure necessary permissions from the jailed spiritual leader.

Upon gathering the required documentation, Ghosh intends to appear before the court again on Thursday. His previous attempt was marred by a confrontation involving approximately 30 lawyers who entered the courtroom without consent, leading to a heated exchange. Despite being accused of acting as an agent, Ghosh, who had traveled from Dhaka, maintained his role solely as an advocate. The situation was defused by the presence of police.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, previously affiliated with ISKCON, faces charges of sedition following his arrest at Dhaka Airport on November 25. His initial bail request was denied by a Chittagong court, resulting in his detainment. The subsequent courtroom incident not only heightened tensions but also drew international attention to the complexities of the case, further complicated by clashes leading to the death of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif.

(With inputs from agencies.)