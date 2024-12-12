Tensions Rise: PML-N and PPP Dialogue Stalls Over Sindh's Water Share

The second round of talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) concluded without any resolution, as reported by Dawn. The parties, aiming to bridge their differences, plan to meet again on December 24 or 25.

In the discussions held at the National Assembly speaker's chambers, PPP delegates pressed for the adoption of a written agreement while highlighting concerns over a federal government plan to divert water from the Indus River, potentially affecting Sindh's share.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed dissatisfaction with the PML-N for sidelining the PPP in decision-making, raising significant political tensions ahead of the PPP's pivotal Central Executive Committee session on December 26. These unresolved issues could threaten the current political alliance vital for the PML-N-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)