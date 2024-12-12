Left Menu

Rana Sanaullah Dismisses Rumors of PTI Talks with Government and Establishment

Rana Sanaullah, adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister, denied reports of discussions between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the establishment or government. He emphasized that PTI has yet to initiate contact for any formal talks. Meanwhile, Faiz Hameed faces legal scrutiny over his alleged political involvements.

Updated: 12-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:21 IST
PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan comments on PTI's political approach. (Photo: X/ @RanaSanaullahPK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah, the adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister for political affairs, has refuted claims of discussions between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the country's establishment or government, ARY News reported. Sanaullah clarified that any informal conversations should not be considered as official talks, asserting, "PTI is not holding talks with the establishment or government." He also mentioned that the divide could be bridged, provided PTI alters its stance.

Sanaullah further stated that PTI has neither contacted the Speaker's Office nor arranged a meeting for discussions. He expressed confidence that "when the PTI leadership contacts us, our leadership will respond positively." Additionally, he noted the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) statement, which made it clear that Faiz Hameed would not become an approver. If proven guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act, former spy chief retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, along with the PTI's Founder, would face trial, Sanaullah added.

Mere months after his apprehension, Hameed has officially been indicted, according to Dawn. He is set to face a Field General Court Martial, where he will be interrogated about his alleged political activities, breach of the Official Secrets Act, misuse of authority, and causing wrongful loss, Dawn reported. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif highlighted that the alliance between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-ISI Director General Faiz Hameed played a significant role in PTI's rise to power. Asif stated this partnership began before the 2018 elections and persisted beyond May 9, The Express Tribune reported. Asif emphasized, "General Faiz was the central figure in bringing Imran Khan to power. Their partnership began before the 2018 elections and continued after May 9, and we have evidence to support it."

(With inputs from agencies.)

