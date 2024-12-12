Former PM Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Face Indictment in Toshakhana Case

In a significant legal development, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were indicted on Thursday by a special court in Islamabad in connection with the Toshakhana case. The court session, led by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, took place at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where both were formally charged.

The National Accountability Bureau initially filed the Toshakhana case, but it was later taken over by the Federal Investigation Agency due to amendments in NAB laws. Although the couple has secured bail, Imran Khan remains in custody facing charges in other cases. The allegations center around the unlawful sale of gifts, supposedly causing financial damage to the national economy.

Additionally, recent reports indicate Imran Khan and other leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party are implicated in the May 9 attack on Pakistan's General Headquarters. An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi previously indicted them. Many notable figures have been charged, with court proceedings continuing into December.

