Left Menu

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister's Strategic Visit to India Bolsters Ties

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev is visiting India from December 13-15, meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The visit underscores the growing cooperation between the two nations in areas such as defense, trade, and combating terrorism, reinforcing their strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:53 IST
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister's Strategic Visit to India Bolsters Ties
Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich (Image Credit: X/@MFA_Kyrgyzstan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zheenbek Kulubaev, is set to embark on a significant three-day visit to India, starting December 13. The visit is aimed at deepening the already robust relations between the two nations, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his stay, Kulubaev is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The meeting is anticipated to address a broad spectrum of mutual interests, including defense collaborations and counter-terrorism strategies. Kulubaev's visit comes after Jaishankar's Independence Day greetings to Kyrgyzstan earlier this year.

The relationship between India and Kyrgyzstan dates back to March 18, 1992, soon after Kyrgyzstan gained independence. Their partnership has seen significant milestones, including support for India's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Both nations continue to expand their strategic alliance, focusing on various sectors such as defense, security, and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024