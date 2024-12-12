Kyrgyz Foreign Minister's Strategic Visit to India Bolsters Ties

Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zheenbek Kulubaev, is set to embark on a significant three-day visit to India, starting December 13. The visit is aimed at deepening the already robust relations between the two nations, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his stay, Kulubaev is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The meeting is anticipated to address a broad spectrum of mutual interests, including defense collaborations and counter-terrorism strategies. Kulubaev's visit comes after Jaishankar's Independence Day greetings to Kyrgyzstan earlier this year.

The relationship between India and Kyrgyzstan dates back to March 18, 1992, soon after Kyrgyzstan gained independence. Their partnership has seen significant milestones, including support for India's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Both nations continue to expand their strategic alliance, focusing on various sectors such as defense, security, and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)