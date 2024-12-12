Abu Dhabi Unveils Groundbreaking Soil Protection Policy

Abu Dhabi has introduced a pioneering soil protection policy through a decree by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The initiative, under the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), aims at halting soil degradation, ensuring sustainability across urban, agricultural, and industrial areas.

In coordination with local government bodies and key organizations like ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Ports, the policy seeks to strengthen regulatory frameworks and promote sustainable land management. Its objectives include preserving public health and ecosystems while raising awareness of soil importance to support Emirate development.

The policy is an outcome of meticulous analysis of existing soil challenges within the emirate, such as erosion and salinisation. Implementing strategic measures promises to rehabilitate 80% of degraded lands by 2030, aligning with UAE's Environmental Centennial 2071 vision for thriving life through soil and water sustainability.

