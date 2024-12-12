India Joins Global AI Action Summit in Paris
The French Presidency has confirmed India's participation in the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris next February. With 90 nations invited, the summit will address AI-related challenges like misinformation, exploring five key themes with global leaders, including Indian representatives, contributing significantly to discussions.
The French Presidency announced on Thursday that India has been invited to the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit scheduled for February 10-11 next year. India is described as a 'very important country' by French officials, highlighting its potential to impact the summit's discussions substantially.
The summit, to take place at the Grand Palais in Paris, will see participation from leaders across government, academia, business, and civil society. They will tackle issues such as AI misinformation and global governance, with particular attention to the misuse of AI.
French President Emmanuel Macron will host a formal dinner as heads of state join dedicated sessions at the summit, expected to foster meaningful dialogue on the role of AI in public interest, culture, innovation, and the future of work.
