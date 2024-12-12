Left Menu

Emirates Group Renews Leadership Programme with Airbus Beyond

The Emirates Group and Airbus Beyond have extended their Leadership Programme for three more years to boost Emirati workforce skills. The Memorandum of Understanding focuses on refining leadership through tailored training models. The initiative aims to equip Emiratis for future roles with enhanced industry knowledge and leadership abilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:51 IST
Emirates Group Renews Leadership Programme with Airbus Beyond
Emirates Group signed MoU with Airbus. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 12 (ANI/WAM): In a strategic move, the Emirates Group has announced the renewal of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus Beyond, aiming to prolong Airbus's Leadership Programme for the Group's Emirati workforce for an additional three years. Signing the MoU were Amira Al Falasi, Emirates Group's Senior Vice President of Training & Development, and Airbus Beyond CEO Adam McGonigal. The event took place in the presence of key figures such as Oliver Grohmann, Emirates Group's Executive Vice President of Human Resources, alongside Ahmed Safa, Head of Engineering and MRO at Emirates, and Philippe Fontes, Human Resources Director at Airbus Africa and the Middle-East.

This renewed agreement will see the continuation of Airbus Beyond's bespoke training modules tailored for the Group's Emirati talent, with the aim of equipping them through diversified experiences, exposure, and educational programmes. The programme is designed to prepare them comprehensively for future leadership roles by blending industry acumen with essential leadership skills. To date, over 45 UAE Nationals in three cohorts have successfully completed the Airbus Leadership Programme.

The leadership programme is structured into two key modules integrating both theoretical and practical training. Each module spans five days, with the first conducted in Toulouse, Airbus's home base, and the second in Singapore. Module 1 focuses on developing self-awareness and emotional intelligence, crucial for raising confidence and empowering talent. Meanwhile, Module 2 offers practical training and involves real-world business simulations enhancing problem-solving and analytical competencies. The Emirates Group continues to invest in various programmes aimed at fortifying current and future Emirati leaders, thus ensuring that its UAE National workforce remains agile and strategically aligned with the Group's overarching business objectives and long-term vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024