Emirates Group Renews Leadership Programme with Airbus Beyond

Dubai [UAE], December 12 (ANI/WAM): In a strategic move, the Emirates Group has announced the renewal of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus Beyond, aiming to prolong Airbus's Leadership Programme for the Group's Emirati workforce for an additional three years. Signing the MoU were Amira Al Falasi, Emirates Group's Senior Vice President of Training & Development, and Airbus Beyond CEO Adam McGonigal. The event took place in the presence of key figures such as Oliver Grohmann, Emirates Group's Executive Vice President of Human Resources, alongside Ahmed Safa, Head of Engineering and MRO at Emirates, and Philippe Fontes, Human Resources Director at Airbus Africa and the Middle-East.

This renewed agreement will see the continuation of Airbus Beyond's bespoke training modules tailored for the Group's Emirati talent, with the aim of equipping them through diversified experiences, exposure, and educational programmes. The programme is designed to prepare them comprehensively for future leadership roles by blending industry acumen with essential leadership skills. To date, over 45 UAE Nationals in three cohorts have successfully completed the Airbus Leadership Programme.

The leadership programme is structured into two key modules integrating both theoretical and practical training. Each module spans five days, with the first conducted in Toulouse, Airbus's home base, and the second in Singapore. Module 1 focuses on developing self-awareness and emotional intelligence, crucial for raising confidence and empowering talent. Meanwhile, Module 2 offers practical training and involves real-world business simulations enhancing problem-solving and analytical competencies. The Emirates Group continues to invest in various programmes aimed at fortifying current and future Emirati leaders, thus ensuring that its UAE National workforce remains agile and strategically aligned with the Group's overarching business objectives and long-term vision.

