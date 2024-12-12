Netanyahu and Sullivan Confront Syrian Crisis
Israeli PM Netanyahu and US Security Adviser Sullivan met in Jerusalem to discuss regional events, focusing on Syria. Netanyahu stressed Israel's commitment to security and the need to support vulnerable groups in Syria, citing actions to enforce the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
In a critical meeting in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan delved into pressing regional matters, particularly the unfolding situation in Syria.
Netanyahu underscored Israel's resolve to safeguard its national security, instructing the Israeli Defense Forces to temporarily control the Syrian buffer zone. This strategic maneuver aims to ensure adherence to the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement, which demarcates the Israeli-Syrian border following the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
Addressing broader security concerns, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of aiding threatened minority groups in Syria and curbing potential terrorist threats against Israel originating from Syrian soil.
