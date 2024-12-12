Left Menu

Netanyahu and Sullivan Confront Syrian Crisis

Israeli PM Netanyahu and US Security Adviser Sullivan met in Jerusalem to discuss regional events, focusing on Syria. Netanyahu stressed Israel's commitment to security and the need to support vulnerable groups in Syria, citing actions to enforce the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:58 IST
Netanyahu and Sullivan Confront Syrian Crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a critical meeting in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan delved into pressing regional matters, particularly the unfolding situation in Syria.

Netanyahu underscored Israel's resolve to safeguard its national security, instructing the Israeli Defense Forces to temporarily control the Syrian buffer zone. This strategic maneuver aims to ensure adherence to the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement, which demarcates the Israeli-Syrian border following the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Addressing broader security concerns, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of aiding threatened minority groups in Syria and curbing potential terrorist threats against Israel originating from Syrian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024