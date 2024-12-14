UAE and Jordan Bolster Ties with 'Bonds of Strength 4' Military Exercise

The UAE and Jordan are set to strengthen their military collaboration with the upcoming joint exercise 'Bonds of Strength 4,' officials announced following a planning meeting in Amman.

The meeting, attended by senior officers from both countries, underscores the intertwined military strategies and enduring partnership between the two nations. Discussions focused on enhancing interoperability and exchanging expertise.

The joint exercise aims to boost operational capacities and readiness, featuring scenarios that implement strategic and tactical military innovations. This initiative reflects both nations' commitment to regional security and their historical alliance.

