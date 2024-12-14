Left Menu

UAE and Jordan Bolster Ties with 'Bonds of Strength 4' Military Exercise

Senior military officers from the UAE and Jordan met to plan 'Bonds of Strength 4,' a joint exercise enhancing military cooperation and readiness. The exercise highlights shared security goals and deep-rooted ties between the two nations, focusing on new military strategies and regional stability.

14-12-2024
UAE, Jordan prepare for joint military exercise (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE and Jordan are set to strengthen their military collaboration with the upcoming joint exercise 'Bonds of Strength 4,' officials announced following a planning meeting in Amman.

The meeting, attended by senior officers from both countries, underscores the intertwined military strategies and enduring partnership between the two nations. Discussions focused on enhancing interoperability and exchanging expertise.

The joint exercise aims to boost operational capacities and readiness, featuring scenarios that implement strategic and tactical military innovations. This initiative reflects both nations' commitment to regional security and their historical alliance.

