'Purvodaya Perspectives': A Maritime Heritage Initiative

The 2nd edition of 'Purvodaya Perspectives,' an international conference themed 'Reclaiming India's Maritime Heritage - Perspectives, Prospects, and Prognosis' is taking place in Bhuvaneshwar, Odisha. Organized with MEA support, it emphasizes the role of the maritime economy and India's vision under the Indo-Pacific strategy and SAGAR policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:32 IST
  • India

The vibrant city of Bhuvaneshwar in Odisha is playing host to the second edition of 'Purvodaya Perspectives', an international conference focusing on reclaiming India's rich maritime heritage. Scheduled for December 14 and 15, the event is spearheaded by The Energy Forum (TEF) with crucial backing from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This initiative is part of a broader endeavor by the MEA to further its foreign policy outreach.

Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) at the MEA, delivered an engaging keynote address emphasizing the strategic importance of India's maritime economy. He highlighted the economic potential of the Eastern Seaboard States, particularly Odisha. Mazumdar reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which underscores India's commitment to a prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The focus on a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific was underscored at the QUAD Summit in the US earlier this year, where Prime Minister Modi expressed the shared priority for the region's prosperity. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh echoed these sentiments at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue, advocating for sustainable development, economic growth, and mutual security under the SAGAR framework.

