A recent survey conducted by the Descartes Foundation and the Institute of Advanced Studies in National Defence indicates that a majority of French citizens believe that Taiwan's future should be determined by its own people. This report highlights the French public's steadfast support for Taiwan's democratic ideals amid China's continuous assertions and threats.

The study, carried out in August, included responses from 4,000 French individuals on four significant geopolitical conflicts: the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, tensions between France and Mali, and the escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Research director Laurent Cordonier emphasized the report's focus on understanding how foreign information manipulation influences public perception.

The findings reveal limited agreement among French respondents with Chinese narratives on Taiwan, while support for Taiwanese perspectives remains robust. A significant portion, 79.5 per cent, believes that the people of Taiwan should democratically determine their future. The survey also examined France's potential diplomatic role in a conflict scenario involving Taiwan, reflecting a complex yet supportive stance for democratic self-determination.

