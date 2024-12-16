WHO Urges Southeast Asia to Escalate TB Eradication Efforts

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a robust call for member countries across the Southeast Asia region to intensify efforts to combat tuberculosis (TB), leveraging the momentum generated by prior initiatives. WHO emphasizes the need for accelerated multi-sectoral strategies led by top political figures to reach all affected and at-risk individuals, while addressing the socio-economic determinants of the disease's spread.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO Southeast Asia, highlighted in a statement the necessity of a primary healthcare-based approach focusing on TB determinants such as undernutrition. This approach includes embracing advancements in Artificial Intelligence and placing communities at the heart of these initiatives. The Global TB Report 2024 from WHO reveals a record over 3.8 million people initiated TB treatment in the region in 2023, a significant increase from 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the region still bears 45% of the global TB burden, with over 5 million new cases and a staggering death toll of 583,000 in 2023.

Although 1.5 million individuals received preventative TB treatment, critical gaps persist, highlighted by a notably low coverage among high-risk groups. Domestic funding reached USD 1.1 billion in 2023, yet a USD 2 billion annual deficit remains for implementing an all-encompassing TB strategy. Wazed acknowledged ongoing efforts but stressed the need for urgent, multi-sectoral collaboration to mitigate the disease's socio-economic impact and reach marginalized communities.

To bolster these efforts, Southeast Asia countries signed the Gandhinagar Declaration on August 18, 2023, committing to accelerate TB eradication. The United Nations' high-level meeting on September 22 resulted in a landmark declaration, aiming to enhance equitable access to TB services, uphold human rights, tackle TB determinants, and bolster research initiatives.

