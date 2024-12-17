Biden Condemns Shocking Wisconsin School Shooting: Urges Gun Safety Reforms

US President Joe Biden expressed strong condemnation in response to the tragic shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Describing the event as 'shocking and unconscionable,' Biden lamented the nation's inability to safeguard children from gun violence.

A White House statement highlighted the grief of Madison families and emphasized the recurring nature of such tragedies across the nation, from Newtown to Uvalde, to Parkland. It called for urgent Congressional action to implement common-sense gun safety laws and stressed the need to ensure classrooms are safe zones for learning, not places of fear.

The incident resulted in two deaths and injuries to six others, with the juvenile suspect also found dead at the scene. Notably, the suspect was believed to be a student at the school. President Biden praised first responders and the FBI for their swift actions, directing his team to offer further local support and reiterating the necessity for strong legislative measures to prevent such violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)