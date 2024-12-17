Left Menu

Biden Condemns Shocking Wisconsin School Shooting: Urges Gun Safety Reforms

President Biden condemns the shocking and tragic school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, calling for urgent Congressional action on gun safety reforms. Two fatalities and six injuries were reported. The 17-year-old suspect, believed to have been a student at the school, was found deceased at the scene.

US President Joe Biden expressed strong condemnation in response to the tragic shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Describing the event as 'shocking and unconscionable,' Biden lamented the nation's inability to safeguard children from gun violence.

A White House statement highlighted the grief of Madison families and emphasized the recurring nature of such tragedies across the nation, from Newtown to Uvalde, to Parkland. It called for urgent Congressional action to implement common-sense gun safety laws and stressed the need to ensure classrooms are safe zones for learning, not places of fear.

The incident resulted in two deaths and injuries to six others, with the juvenile suspect also found dead at the scene. Notably, the suspect was believed to be a student at the school. President Biden praised first responders and the FBI for their swift actions, directing his team to offer further local support and reiterating the necessity for strong legislative measures to prevent such violence.

