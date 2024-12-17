US Secretary of State Advocates for Syrian Success in Middle East Visit
US Secretary Antony Blinken, on a Middle East tour post-Assad overthrow, expressed the US's commitment to aiding Syria's success. Emphasizing an inclusive government, he stressed human rights and security. The principles gained regional and European endorsement, aligning global efforts for Syria's stability.
During a pivotal visit to the Middle East following the fall of the al-Assad regime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored America's dedication to ensuring Syria's success, as relayed by the State Department.
In his visit spanning from December 11-14, Blinken traveled to Turkey and Iraq, delivering a message of solidarity. State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller confirmed the US's support for a 'Syrian-led and Syrian-owned' transition, aiming for a government that includes all sects of society.
The call for safeguarding the rights of women and minorities featured prominently in Blinken's discussions. The trip concluded with a joint statement in Aqaba, Jordan, endorsing these principles by regional and European partners, reflecting a collective push toward Syria's future stability. Opposition forces recently ended over 50 years of Assad's rule in a powerful offensive.
