US Secretary of State Advocates for Syrian Success in Middle East Visit

During a pivotal visit to the Middle East following the fall of the al-Assad regime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored America's dedication to ensuring Syria's success, as relayed by the State Department.

In his visit spanning from December 11-14, Blinken traveled to Turkey and Iraq, delivering a message of solidarity. State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller confirmed the US's support for a 'Syrian-led and Syrian-owned' transition, aiming for a government that includes all sects of society.

The call for safeguarding the rights of women and minorities featured prominently in Blinken's discussions. The trip concluded with a joint statement in Aqaba, Jordan, endorsing these principles by regional and European partners, reflecting a collective push toward Syria's future stability. Opposition forces recently ended over 50 years of Assad's rule in a powerful offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)