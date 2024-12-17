Left Menu

US Secretary of State Advocates for Syrian Success in Middle East Visit

US Secretary Antony Blinken, on a Middle East tour post-Assad overthrow, expressed the US's commitment to aiding Syria's success. Emphasizing an inclusive government, he stressed human rights and security. The principles gained regional and European endorsement, aligning global efforts for Syria's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:26 IST
US Secretary of State Advocates for Syrian Success in Middle East Visit
Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller (Image: YouTube@US Department of State). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During a pivotal visit to the Middle East following the fall of the al-Assad regime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored America's dedication to ensuring Syria's success, as relayed by the State Department.

In his visit spanning from December 11-14, Blinken traveled to Turkey and Iraq, delivering a message of solidarity. State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller confirmed the US's support for a 'Syrian-led and Syrian-owned' transition, aiming for a government that includes all sects of society.

The call for safeguarding the rights of women and minorities featured prominently in Blinken's discussions. The trip concluded with a joint statement in Aqaba, Jordan, endorsing these principles by regional and European partners, reflecting a collective push toward Syria's future stability. Opposition forces recently ended over 50 years of Assad's rule in a powerful offensive.

