Trump Targets Trudeau Amid Turmoil in Canadian Government

US President-elect Donald Trump criticized Canadian PM Justin Trudeau following Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation, accusing her of toxic behavior. Freeland's resignation comes amid US threats of economic nationalism. Her letter urged Canada to remain fiscally prudent and push back against US policies to protect its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:55 IST
US President-elect Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notable twist of political commentary, US President-elect Donald Trump has directed criticism towards Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The scrutiny follows the unexpected resignation of Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, which Trump linked to internal discord within Trudeau's administration.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump labeled Freeland's exit from the government as either a resignation or a dismissal initiated by Trudeau, whom he mockingly referred to as the 'Governor of Canada.' Trump's comments suggested Freeland's conduct was detrimental, creating unfavorable conditions for Canadian citizens.

Freeland's departure was announced on Monday, just ahead of her scheduled presentation of the 2024 Fall Economic Statement. In her resignation letter, she highlighted the grave economic challenges posed by Trump's incoming administration, urging Canada to prepare against imminent economic confrontations and to foster unity in tackling such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

