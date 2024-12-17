Trump Targets Trudeau Amid Turmoil in Canadian Government

In a notable twist of political commentary, US President-elect Donald Trump has directed criticism towards Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The scrutiny follows the unexpected resignation of Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, which Trump linked to internal discord within Trudeau's administration.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump labeled Freeland's exit from the government as either a resignation or a dismissal initiated by Trudeau, whom he mockingly referred to as the 'Governor of Canada.' Trump's comments suggested Freeland's conduct was detrimental, creating unfavorable conditions for Canadian citizens.

Freeland's departure was announced on Monday, just ahead of her scheduled presentation of the 2024 Fall Economic Statement. In her resignation letter, she highlighted the grave economic challenges posed by Trump's incoming administration, urging Canada to prepare against imminent economic confrontations and to foster unity in tackling such threats.

