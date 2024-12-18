IDF Uncovers and Dismantles Hezbollah Tunnel Network in Lebanon

In a significant strategic operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the discovery and dismantling of an underground tunnel in Lebanon. According to military sources, the tunnel, stretching dozens of meters, led to a Hezbollah command center.

The command center, reportedly used for orchestrating terror attacks and directing rocket fire at Israeli communities in the Galilee, housed an arsenal of weapons, surveillance systems, and other military equipment. Notably, several weapon storage facilities were detected nearby, including one concealed within a mosque, containing hundreds of explosives, rifles, and grenades.

The Yahalom (Diamond) Combat Engineers Special Forces Unit of the IDF meticulously searched the compound, dismantling the discovered infrastructure and confiscating all weaponry found in the area. The network's exposure marks a notable disruption in Hezbollah's operational capabilities against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)