WHO Ramps Up Aid to Combat Malaria Outbreak in Congo

The World Health Organization dispatches essential medical supplies to combat a severe malaria outbreak in Congo. With cases rising and fatalities reported, WHO aims to bolster healthcare services in affected areas. The outbreak adds to Congo's health challenges, following a recent Mpox emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched a critical shipment of medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators, lab supplies, and rapid malaria tests, to the Democratic Republic of Congo's Panzi health zone. This effort aims to support health centers and hospitals in facing a severe malaria outbreak, which has left communities vulnerable due to local malnutrition.

The WHO African Region communicated via X, highlighting the organization's dedication to reinforcing Congo's healthcare infrastructure. In response to growing cases, particularly in the southwestern Kwango province, WHO is assisting local services to ensure patients receive necessary care. The ministry reports that as of early November, 143 people have succumbed to the disease.

An alarming 592 cases were reported since October, with a concerning fatality rate of 6.2%. This malaria outbreak is the latest health challenge for Congo, which recently addressed a global Mpox health emergency declared in July. In September, Congo received its first batch of Mpox vaccines from Bavarian Nordic, intended for adults, as the country continues to tackle overlapping health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

