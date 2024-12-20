Left Menu

Protest Echoes in Turbat: Demands for Return of Abducted Activist

In Turbat, Balochistan, locals and activists held a massive rally seeking the return of Wahid Kambar Baloch and others, reportedly abducted by Pakistani agents. Led by Kambar's daughter, protestors called out enforced disappearances, urging international intervention and demanding justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:14 IST
Wahid Kambar Baloch (Image Credit: X/@paank_bnm). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

A massive protest was staged by locals and political activists in Turbat, Balochistan, as they demanded the return of several individuals, including pro-independence advocate Wahid Kambar Baloch. Allegedly abducted by Pakistani secret agents, the protest drew support from Baloch nationalist groups.

Wahid Kambar, a prominent voice in the Baloch independence movement, was reportedly taken on July 19 from the Kerman area of Iran. His family and nationalists assert Pakistani agents are behind the abduction, claiming he is detained by Pakistani forces. Protestors held Kambar's images and called out against enforced disappearances.

The rally, highlighted by Balochistan Post, saw leadership from Kambar's daughter, Mahleb Kambar Baloch, who lamented her father's enforced absence, highlighting his dedication to Baloch rights. She urged a fair trial for him, appealing to global human rights groups for intervention.

The demonstration shone a light on broader enforced disappearance issues, with families of other missing persons joining in. Criticism was leveled against state practices, alleging the use of legal avenues to promote state narratives while denying effective justice.

At the rally's conclusion, activists called for transparency and an end to state repression, demanding immediate recovery of both Kambar and others facing enforced disappearances. Protestors emphasized the need for accountability and an end to intimidation tactics in Balochistan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

