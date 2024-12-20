US Attorney Breon Peace Resigns Ahead of New Administration

US Attorney Breon Peace has officially announced his resignation just weeks before the incoming Trump 2.0 administration assumes power. His departure, effective January 10, 2025, marks the end of his service in the Eastern District of New York, a position he has held since October 15, 2021, as reported by the US Department of Justice.

Following Peace's resignation, Carolyn Pokorny, the First Assistant United States Attorney, will step into the role as Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. In his farewell statement, Peace reflected on his efforts to protect the district's residents, uphold the rule of law, and advocate for civil rights and dignity throughout his tenure.

Breon Peace expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in a diverse and dynamic district. He commended his colleagues for their dedication and skill, highlighting achievements in justice pursued with integrity. Peace's recent work, involving charges against Guatami Adani and others in a bribery scandal, stands as a notable part of his legacy, though Adani Group has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)