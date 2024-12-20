Left Menu

US Ambassador Launches Gender-Inclusive Book Series in India

U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric M Garcetti, has introduced a five-book children's series in Hindi aimed at promoting gender inclusivity. Developed by USAID and implemented by Room to Read India, the series seeks to challenge stereotypes and empower young girls, highlighting the impact of education on societal transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:47 IST
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti launches children's book series in India (Photo/US Embassy in India). Image Credit: ANI
US Ambassador to India, Eric M Garcetti, unveiled a groundbreaking children's book series in India on Friday, aiming to foster gender-inclusive learning. The five-book series, penned in Hindi, is a collaborative effort by the U.S. Agency for International Development's Scaling-up Early Reading Intervention and implemented by Room to Read India.

According to an official US Embassy statement, the book series tackles stereotypes while promoting equality and inclusivity, with an emphasis on gender diversity. During the launch, Ambassador Garcetti emphasized the transformative potential of girls' education, which can drive change within families, communities, and nations.

Garcetti, committed to prioritizing girls' education, views it as a transformative societal investment. He stated that educating girls not only imparts knowledge but also unlocks their potential to instigate positive change. The book series embodies a shared vision of inclusive education, challenging barriers and inspiring young girls to thrive.

This initiative reflects the enduring US-India partnership in education, which has consistently bolstered educational systems, empowered educators, and cultivated inclusive learning environments. Prior to the book launch, Garcetti participated in a US-India Business Council event, where he remarked on India's influential role in the US economy, highlighting mutual job creation stemming from bilateral investments.

Mentioning the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Garcetti noted the escalating economic integration between the two nations. He praised India's significant delegate presence at the summit, signifying strong collaborative ties, and remarkable growth in economic partnerships between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

