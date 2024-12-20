Left Menu

Sweden Ceases UNRWA Support Amidst Intensifying Scrutiny

Sweden has officially ended financial support for UNRWA, redirecting aid to Gaza through other channels. This decision follows allegations of UNRWA's involvement with Hamas, including participation in attacks. Israel's skepticism towards the agency has grown, leading to calls for reevaluation and increased international actions against UNRWA.

Updated: 20-12-2024 23:58 IST
In a significant policy shift, Sweden has announced it will cease financial contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). The decision, confirmed by Aid Minister Benjamin Dousa on TV4, signifies a redirection of humanitarian aid to Gaza through alternative avenues, bypassing UNRWA.

This move occurs in the wake of escalated scrutiny over UNRWA's activities, particularly following Hamas's deadly attacks on Israel on October 7. Israeli officials have condemned UNRWA for alleged complicity in terrorist activities, with accusations that its facilities were used by Hamas for attacks. Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli publicly supported Sweden's decision, denouncing UNRWA's legitimacy.

The decision aligns with a broader trend of reassessment of UNRWA's role on the global stage. Criticism has mounted over its perceived facilitation of militant actions and the organization's distinct mandate in comparison to other refugee aid agencies. Israel's legislative efforts and discovery of Hamas-related activities linked to UNRWA have intensified the call for international action, leading to a reevaluation of its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

