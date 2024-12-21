France Uncovers Pakistan's Troubling Ties with Jaish-e-Mohammed

In a probing article, French magazine Le Spectacle du Monde details Pakistan's troubling links with terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The investigative piece, titled "Jaish-e-Mohammed, Troubled Games in Pakistan," appeared in the Winter 2024 edition and is authored by Antoine Colonna, the magazine's Editor in Chief. Translated into English via AI, the report delves deep into Pakistan's alleged support and sheltering of extremist entities, contradicting its global commitments to fight terrorism.

The article reveals the re-emergence of Jaish-e-Mohammed, particularly in Punjab's Bahawalpur region, where it reportedly runs large complexes like Markaz Subhan Allah. These facilities, outfitted with dormitories, educational centers, and self-sustaining systems, act as epicenters for terror indoctrination and training. The publication uses satellite imagery and eyewitness testimonies, spotlighting operations occurring conspicuously close to a military base, just eight kilometers away.

The magazine cites Planet Labs satellite photos, identifying two JeM centers: Markaz Subhan Allah and the Usman-o-Ali mosque in Bahawalpur. The former spans 60,000 square meters, incorporating a Quranic studies center, sports facilities, dormitories, and about fifty rooms. It's administratively led by Muhammad Ataullah Kashif, nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar, and functions as a hub for extremist education and physical training for 600-700 members.

The coverage underscores JeM's historical ties with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, alleged to have aided its anti-India activities. During the Cold War, ISI's collaboration with global intelligence counterparts, like France's SDECE, enhanced its operational prowess. Recent satellite images indicate fortified security at the Bahawalpur complex, complete with new guard posts and solar panels, reflecting the compound's bid for self-sufficiency.

Admissions from former Pakistani officials, including ex-President Pervez Musharraf, acknowledging support for JeM, highlight deep-rooted systemic links between Pakistan's state structures and extremist factions. The report warns of potential international repercussions, particularly concerning Pakistan's past with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Though Pakistan exited the FATF grey list in 2022, the unchecked expansion of JeM could invite renewed scrutiny.

This detailed exposé brings to light the broader geopolitical ramifications of Pakistan's conduct, with escalating Indo-Pakistani tensions looming as significant nuclear powers in the region. The article concludes by stressing the critical need for expanded international oversight and stronger counter-terrorism strategies to secure regional peace and stability. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)