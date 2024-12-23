Jaishankar's US Visit: Strengthening Indo-US Relations Amidst Global Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United States from December 24 to 29, aiming to engage in critical dialogues on bilateral, regional, and global concerns. During the visit, he will preside over a conference of India's Consul Generals in the US, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Prior to Jaishankar's visit, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, emphasized the pivotal role of the US-India partnership. Speaking at an event organized by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Garcetti advocated for reduced tariffs and increased, equitable trade. 'We need to lower tariffs and foster trade that is fair and equal,' Garcetti remarked.

Garcetti also stressed the importance of protecting intellectual property and enhancing infrastructure to align with India's goals, which benefit both nations. Praising India's vast workforce, he referred to it as a significant global asset. Garcetti called for a collaborative approach, combining American expertise with Indian grassroots innovation to create transformative ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)