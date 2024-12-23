Remembering Karima Baloch: A Tribute to Brave Baloch Women

On the fourth anniversary of Karima Baloch's death, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) unveiled a compelling documentary titled 'Brave Baloch Women' on their YouTube channel. This film underscores the remarkable journeys of Baloch women leading social and political campaigns, challenging gender norms, and leaving indelible marks on history.

The BYC emphasized, 'In homage to Karima Baloch and other trailblazers, 'Brave Baloch Women' illuminates their enduring influence and contributions to ongoing struggles for human rights and recognition.' The committee also encouraged the public to view this powerful documentary online. Karima Baloch, a prominent figure and the first female head of the Baloch Students Organisation, sought asylum in Canada in 2015 amid threats linked to her activism against enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

Tragically, her body was discovered on December 22, 2020, in Toronto's waterfront under suspicious conditions. Though Canadian officials categorized her death as 'non-criminal,' the incident has fueled protest and demands for an exhaustive investigation. Reports indicate she was last seen on December 20, 2020, with her body later found near Lake Ontario, sparking widespread suspicion due to previous threats against her life. Activists across Balochistan and Canada continue to campaign for justice, despite official conclusions.

