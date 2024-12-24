Mauritius Minister's Pilgrimage and Praise: A Journey to Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dhananjay Ramful, expressed his desire to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya following the elections in Mauritius. Impressed by the temple's architecture, Ramful praised Indian leaders Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath for their contributions to Ayodhya's development. Ramful began his pilgrimage from Banaras to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple before proceeding to Ayodhya.
During his remarks on the visit, Ramful highlighted the significance of fulfilling his wish to witness Lord Ram's blessings. The Mauritius Minister congratulated Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for the remarkable development in Ayodhya. He noted the temple's grandeur as a source of immense pride.
Prime Minister Modi had previously participated in rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple. The temple, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, features intricately sculpted depictions. This visit comes as India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar congratulated Ramful on his new role, signaling strong ties and cooperation between the two nations.
