Mauritius Minister's Pilgrimage and Praise: A Journey to Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Dhananjay Ramful, Mauritius Minister, plans to visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple after his country's elections. Admiring the temple and praising Indian leaders, he started his pilgrimage from Banaras. PM Modi recently led a ceremony at the temple, highlighting its traditional architecture. This visit strengthens Indo-Mauritian ties post Ramful's appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:38 IST
Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade, Dhananjay Ramful (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dhananjay Ramful, expressed his desire to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya following the elections in Mauritius. Impressed by the temple's architecture, Ramful praised Indian leaders Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath for their contributions to Ayodhya's development. Ramful began his pilgrimage from Banaras to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple before proceeding to Ayodhya.

During his remarks on the visit, Ramful highlighted the significance of fulfilling his wish to witness Lord Ram's blessings. The Mauritius Minister congratulated Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for the remarkable development in Ayodhya. He noted the temple's grandeur as a source of immense pride.

Prime Minister Modi had previously participated in rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple. The temple, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, features intricately sculpted depictions. This visit comes as India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar congratulated Ramful on his new role, signaling strong ties and cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

