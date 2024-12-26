Left Menu

Dubai Customs Launches AEO Connect 2024 to Bolster Global Trade Links

Dubai Customs inaugurated the AEO Connect 2024, aiming to expand the Authorised Economic Operator program for trade growth. Key discussions focused on simplifying customs processes and enhancing market access. The forum included insights from global companies and explored the future evolution toward AEO 3.0 with digital advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:54 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: X/@DubaiCustoms). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): In a significant move to enhance global trade connectivity, Dubai Customs hosted the inaugural Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Connect 2024 forum. The event served as a platform to exchange new ideas, share insights, and explore opportunities for developing the AEO programme and fortifying ties between customs departments and the business community.

The AEO programme, a federal initiative in the UAE, positions the country as a strong commercial hub by connecting it to the global market. The program facilitates international market access for member companies, offering a plethora of benefits including simplified customs procedures and expedited clearance routes for compliant firms. This initiative aligns with strengthening customs security while ensuring trade facilitation.

Eman Badr Al-Suwaidy, Director of the Customs Valuation Department and Manager of the AEO Programme at Dubai Customs, emphasized the department's commitment to effective communication and support for the AEO programme's growth. She highlighted the current membership in the UAE and strategic plans for its expansion. Key milestones include the launch of the regional AEO programme for GCC countries and mutual recognition agreements with countries like the Republic of Korea, China, India, and Indonesia.

A keynote address by Maersk underlined the critical role of the enhanced AEO 2.0 programme in bolstering global trade facilitation. The forum anticipated the evolution toward AEO 3.0, focusing on digital innovations, and introduced features such as fast-track and trusted trade lanes. The technological enhancements are aimed at improving the programme's efficiency and security.

Representatives from renowned companies such as General Motors, Dow Chemical, Huawei, and Maersk joined Dubai Customs in a panel discussion, contributing to productive dialogues that underscored the resilience and future direction of international supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

